Column: Grateful for people, joys that buoy hope

As the year comes to a close, it’s easy to reflect on the challenges we’ve faced — political divides, economic uncertainty and personal struggles. Yet, amidst it all, there have been countless moments of light and love. This season reminds me to focus on what truly matters and express gratitude for the blessings that fill my life.

First, I am deeply thankful for the relationships that keep me grounded. My family, ever present and supportive, has been a source of strength through life’s ups and downs. Whether through simple dinners filled with laughter or quiet moments of advice, their presence reminds me of the enduring power of love and connection. My friends, too, have enriched my year with their loyalty, encouragement and shared adventures. And my relationship with my partner has brought me joy and taught me about the beauty of trust, compromise, and shared dreams.

This year has also been one of personal growth. I am grateful for the opportunities to learn and improve, whether through formal education, work projects or unexpected life lessons. Some challenges pushed me out of my comfort zone, forcing me to adapt and persevere. Others brought victories that boosted my confidence and reaffirmed my sense of purpose. Through it all, I’ve gained resilience, wisdom and a deeper appreciation for life’s journey. Health has been another precious gift. In a world where health can be fragile and unpredictable, I am thankful for the ability to wake up each day with energy and the capacity to pursue my goals.

This year, I’ve made a conscious effort to prioritize both physical and mental well-being, incorporating exercise, mindfulness and moments of rest into my routine. These practices have helped me maintain balance, even during stressful times. Moreover, I am grateful for the small joys that make life beautiful. A stunning sunset, a heartfelt conversation, or the quiet of a morning coffee — these moments remind me of the richness found in the ordinary. The natural world, too, has been a source of solace. Whether walking through a park or sitting by the ocean, nature has offered me a sense of peace and renewal.

Finally, I am thankful for hope. In times of uncertainty, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed, but hope has been my anchor. It reminds me that even in tough moments, there’s always the possibility of change, growth, and brighter days ahead. Counting my blessings has taught me that gratitude is not just about acknowledging the good in life but about shifting perspective. It’s about finding light even in the darkest moments and recognizing that every experience — whether joyful or challenging — shapes us in meaningful ways.

As I look forward to the coming year, I carry this gratitude with me. It’s a reminder to cherish what I have, nurture the relationships that matter most, and embrace life’s journey with an open and thankful heart.

Ryan Omine is a 15-year-old freshman at Kamehameha Kapalama.