A new lounge experience

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Guests can now enjoy a new dining experience at Manalo Lounge, located at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina. The new menu features a larger selection of heartier plates.

Choose from dishes like a surf-and-turf roll — poached lobster, avocado, sliced A5 wagyu, truffle miso aioli and uni — miso yuzu black cod with crispy rice, and seafood ramen. The latter includes pork and seafood broth, king crab, lobster, shrimp, pork belly and a ramen egg.

End with desserts like mochi ice cream (strawberry, mango or green tea flavors) and toasted rice ice cream, which is a customer favorite from the previous menu.

To learn more, visit fourseasons.com/oahu/dining/lounges/manalo-lounge.

The happiest hour

Good news, meat lovers! Texas de Brazil’s (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) happy hour is here to stay.

For $49.99, guests can indulge in all-you-can-eat meals and expect the same exceptional service with its high-quality food and drinks. Additionally, all drinks and desserts will be 25% off from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays (excluding major holidays).

Note: The biz will not be accepting reservations for happy hour and it is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit texasdebrazil.com.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

A new happy hour

Yohei Sushi Kahala (4210 Waialae Ave.) recently launched a new happy hour, available from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays. Enjoy beverages like Asahi draft beer ($3.99), Japanese sake ($4 for 2 ounces, $11 for 6 ounces) and a sake tasting set (three for $12).

The food menu offers a variety of light snacks, all priced at $4 or $8. Choose from dishes like Japanese potato salad ($4), Japanese egg omelet ($4), sashimi of the day ($8), scallop cream croquette ($8) and Camembert cheese tempura ($8).

Call 808-425-4143 or visit yoheisushi.com/kahala.

Yuletide Libations

The hidden tiki bar at Yours Truly (1111 Bishop St.) has transformed into Yule’s Truly for the holidays. It’s open from 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and from 5 p.m. to midnight Fridays-Saturdays all through December.

You’ll get to use the bar’s signature Postcard Program to order your holiday cocktails. Fill out the postcard with your name and drink order, and place it in the designated mailbox. The mailbox light will turn green when your drink order is ready.

Enjoy seasonal libations like Ginger Gentleman, North Pole Potion, Oh Pear Tree and Jingle Java. You can also enjoy savory bar bites like Parmesan truffle fries with fried pepperoni, golden onion rings with maple Sriracha, mini sliders and Korean-style wings.

Reservations are encouraged; valet parking is available at AC Hotel by Marriott Honolulu.

Visit yourstrulyhawaii.com.

One with nature

1 Hotel Hanalei Bay’s culinary series, Chefs by Nature, will feature Koko Head Café chef and Bravo TV’s Top Chef contestant Lee Anne Wong, who will participate in a number of interactive events.

The first is a Paired by Nature wine pairing that takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It features fare showcasing fresh ingredients from Waipa and local farms that will be complemented with a wine pairing by master sommelier Chris Ramelb. Cost is $250.

The series continues with a three-course charity dinner, which takes place 5-8:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Proceeds benefit Kauai Community College Culinary Arts Program. Cost starts at $225.

The event will conclude with a dumpling cooking master class from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 15. Cost is $250.

Visit 1hotels.com/hanalei-bay.

Nice to ‘meat’ you

MW Restaurant is hosting a prime rib pop-up dinner with a full dine-in experience in Artizen by MW’s space (888 Kapiolani Blvd.) from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays Dec. 22 and 29 (last seating at 7:30 p.m.).

The menu features a slice of roasted garlic Brandt Beef prime rib with au jus and wasabi sour cream, a Cobb salad, a side and a dessert.

Side choices include Small Kine Farms mushrooms and spinach, Nozawa Farms corn, glazed baby carrots, roasted broccoli and cauliflower, Parmesan potato gratin, potato gnocchi, garlic fried rice and truffle french fries (additional $5).

Meanwhile, dessert selections include baked Alaska, chocolate cake, coconut cake and apple crumble.

Cost is $90.

For more info and to preorder, visit artizenbymw.com or call 808-524-0499.