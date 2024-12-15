Dim Sum And Then Some

Some people love the variety dim sum offers. For me, the beauty of dim sum is the rhythm, and Tim Ho Wan exceeded expectations.

After marking my extensive order on the little paper sheet, the Tim Ho Wan staff executed a sequence that came out perfectly. Nothing was cold or came out too quickly. It’s a tempo that needs constant supervision, and not an easy feat in a fast-paced restaurant environment. That attention to detail also extended to the food, which also did not disappoint.

The Michelin-starred dim sum restaurant celebrated its grand reopening at Royal Hawaiian Center this month with a slew of new menu items to try.

My favorite from latest featured dishes was the hot and spicy sesame chicken ($15.95). It was served chilled, but there was a kick to the sauce that permeated the poultry and veggies. The depth of flavor was luxurious, and the cold presentation was refreshing.

Coming in at a close second was the fried crab and shrimp dumpling with wasabi sauce ($13.95). The soft seafood was juxtaposed beautifully with the crisp exterior, and the sauce is flavorful without being overly powerful.

My husband’s top choice was the five spices fermented bean chicken wing ($15.95). The distinct fermented bean flavor was expertly cooked in, and the skin was crisped to perfection.

We also ordered the garlic green beans ($13.95), and the steamed rice with pork hash, mushroom and preserved mustard greens ($8.95) that my daughter especially loved. The flavor from the pork hash soaked into the rice, and the mustard greens were chopped finely enough that we could sneak some into the rice without her knowing.

Tim Ho Wan also kept fan favorites like the baked barbecue pork buns ($8.95 for three), steamed short ribs with black pepper sauce ($14.95) and steamed shrimp dumplings ($8.95).

We ordered too much food, which was a bummer because Tim Ho Wan is offering a custard French toast dessert through Jan. 5. So, I still have a little more than three weeks to return for the custard treat.

Tim Ho Wan

Address

Royal Hawaiian Center

2201 Kalakaua Ave.

Building A, level three, Honolulu

Phone

808-888-6088

Hours

11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Website

timhowanusa.com

Instagram

@timhowanwaikiki

Food: 5/5

Drinks n/a

Price: $25-$35 per person

Ambiance: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Parking: validated parking at the shopping center