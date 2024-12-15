Superhero Hospitality

During a recent visit, my primary care physician and high school friend asked me, “Do you know what your secret superpower is?”

I’ve known for some time that I have the capacity to make people feel seen. It wasn’t until I started my current job that I learned I can make people feel empowered.

One of the most important things I learned when teaching front-of-the-house workers how to execute a memorable guest experience while running a successful bar program, is that not everyone learns equally. I’m a visual learner, so I must watch someone do something before attempting it myself. Interactive, seminar-style classes captivate me.

By dissecting my own learning struggles, I came up with the idea to create bespoke classes according to not only each restaurants’ capabilities, but what their staff was truly interested in learning. For visual learners, I make sure to demonstrate proper technique while also explaining why I do things a certain way. For tactile learners, I make space for the bartenders to practice building cocktails themselves, while I make gentle technical corrections. Finally, I always leave room for questions.

This allowed me to create a teaching methodology which could be curated to fit every kind of class. Some of my favorite moments are when someone who attended one of my classes runs up to me with a cocktail they created, using techniques I taught them, and asks me to taste it.

‘Tis the season for giving … and forgiving! As the New Year approaches, what better time to start off with a fresh slate? Since nothing helps clear the mind like a good night’s sleep, try this refreshing dragonfruit cocktail, full of magnesium, nature’s sleep aid.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Here’s to your mental health!

Fighting Dragons

1 ounce iichiko Shochu Silhouette

0.5 ounces Awayuki strawberry gin

1.5 ounces Pitaya dragon fruit puree

1 ounce Funkin lychee puree

0.25 ounces Funkin passion fruit puree

Alicia Yamachika is a bartender and craft mixologist, who currently is the key account manager at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits on Oahu. Follow her on Instagram

(@alicia_yamachika). Her column will appear every second Wednesday in Crave.