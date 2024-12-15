Letter: Local man gives time to enliven community

I want to recognize Walter Thompson, who is so deserving in our community and does so much, especially during Christmas.

He decorates his yard every year for all the neighborhood children, friends and relatives, serving hot chocolate and cookies. He has been Santa Claus two years for the Kaneohe Christmas Parade. He donates his time being Santa Claus in many of our elementary schools. He coaches track and field in many high schools, this year Castle High School. He dresses as Santa to wish “Merry Christmas” to his senior bowling colleagues. And much, much more.

Kathryn Shodahl

Kaneohe

