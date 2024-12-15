Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe
Nohealani Kiakona of Kaneohe discovered Ohana (the Ohana Store, that is) in Akureyri, Iceland. Photo by George Wilkinson.
Kaneohe resident Barbara Honda went to get a bite at Leo’s in Stillwater, Minn., and was grateful to see the restaurant had created the Maui Melt, a special sandwich to generate donations for the Maui Wildfire Relief fund. Photo by Roy Honda.
Floyd Baptist of Kailua traveled to seven European countries and while in Copenhagen, Denmark, discovered a taste of home in the Nyhavn Harbor area. Photo by Patti Baptist.