Lahaina debris disposal site, landfill expansion gets approval

Maui County’s proposed land acquisition for a Lahaina debris permanent disposal site and landfill expansion has been approved.

The Maui County Council, which passed bills amending the fiscal year 2025 budget for the acquisitions, approved the deal on Friday.

The county announced last month that it had reached conditional agreements with a subsidiary of Nan Inc., Hawaii’s largest, locally owned construction company, to purchase approximately 49 acres of previously quarried land and 30 acres of land currently being quarried adjacent to the Central Maui Landfill.

A portion of the land would be used for a permanent disposal site for debris from the Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina wildfire. The land also would be used to expand Central Maui Landfill, the only major municipal solid waste landfill on the island, which faced limited capacity before the fires.