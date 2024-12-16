Letter: Bill 46 invades citizens’ basic right to property

Whoever is proposing Bill 46 is a fool. Fascism starts when the government takes away property. This bill is an invasion of our basic right to own property. We have the right to keep that property empty or fill it with cats and dogs, or maybe even human beings.

These people are blowing billions of dollars on an imaginary rail system that people won’t actually use. The rail will never pay for itself. A bridge across the AlaWai is really a waste of money. Who are these people?

If I want to own two or three properties, that’s my business. If I want to rent them, that’s my business. The state and county have no legal right to fine me for owning property and handling it my own way. Fascism dictates what’s good for the government. By the way, stop inventing new ways to tax the people.

Allen Canter

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

