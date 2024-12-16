High school students get taste of the Supreme Court in action
The state Supreme Court made an appearance in the Mililani High School gym on Tuesday to hear the case of Blosson Bell v. Hawaii Public Housing Authority. The sitting justices were Lisa M. Ginoza, left, Sabrina S. McKenna, Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, Todd W. Eddins and Vladimir P. Devens. At bottom, Klemen Urbanc, deputy attorney general, addressed the court.
Above, Justices Sabrina S. MeKenna, left, Vladimir P. Devens and Mark Recktenwald were greeted by high school students and participated in a post-proceeding interview.
Here high school students Abiyana Moore, left, Annabel Fong and Catherine-Desneiges Zozo Lauzon gave their impressions of the proceedings.
Students listened Tuesday to the case held at Mililani High School gym of Blosson Bell v. Hawaii Public Housing Authority before sitting state Supreme Court justices.