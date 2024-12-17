Japan’s Honda and Nissan to begin merger talks, Nikkei reports

Japanese auto giants Honda Motor and Nissan Motor will start negotiations to merge as they face growing competition from bigger global electric vehicle makers, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The carmakers have increased ties in recent months as they wrestle with the changing EV landscape. Heavy competition from Tesla and local rivals in China, a nation rapidly adopting EVs, and stalling demand in Europe and the U.S. have intensified the pressure traditional automakers face.

Honda and Nissan on Tuesday issued identical statements saying no merger had been announced by either company. Reuters has not independently verified the report.

“As announced in March of this year, Honda and Nissan are exploring various possibilities for future collaboration, leveraging each other’s strengths,” the companies said in separate statements, adding they will inform stakeholders of any updates at an appropriate time.

In addition, French automaker Renault, a major Nissan shareholder, said it has no information on the matter and declined to comment.

Over the past year, an EV price war launched by Tesla and Chinese automaker BYD has only intensified pressure on any companies losing money on the next-generation vehicles. That has put pressure on companies like Honda and Nissan to seek ways to cut costs and speed vehicle development, and mergers are a major step in that direction.

Honda’s market capitalization is 5.95 trillion yen ($38.8 billion), while Nissan’s is 1.17 trillion yen ($7.6 billion). Any deal would be the biggest in the industry since the $52 billion merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA in 2021 to create Stellantis.

Honda’s U.S.-listed shares were up 1.3% in afternoon trading. Nissan and Honda, Japan’s third- and second-biggest automakers, respectively, after Toyota, have been losing market share in China. That nation accounted for almost 70% of global EV sales in November, with more than 1.27 million in purchases for the month.

The two had combined global sales of 7.4 million vehicles in 2023, but are grappling with challenges from EV makers, particularly in China, where BYD and others have surged ahead. Global automakers General Motors and Ford have slowed investments in EVs as high borrowing costs and poor charging infrastructure hinder their adoption despite government incentives. In September, GM said it was in talks with South Korea’s Hyundai Motor to explore ways to collaborate in a move to cut costs, including on joint vehicle development.

Europe’s car sector is in turmoil, with thousands of jobs on the line as automakers suffer from a weakening market, high costs, a slower-than-expected takeup of EVs and increasing competition from Chinese rivals. Volkswagen has threatened to close plants in Germany for the first time in its 87-year history, cut jobs and slash wages to reduce costs and boost profit. Last week, Europe’s top carmaker said it will close its Audi plant in Brussels next year.

In Europe, Volkswagen is locked in acrimonious talks with its union over cost cuts as it struggles with falling demand and rising costs. The global auto industry is also bracing for a potential rollback of EV-friendly policies by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Reuters has reported.

Any merger would face significant U.S. scrutiny and Trump has vowed to take a hard line on imported vehicles – including threatening 25% tariffs on vehicles shipped from Canada and Mexico – and he could seek concessions from Honda and Nissan to approve any deal, auto industry officials said. During his first term, Trump threatened tariffs on Japanese vehicles.

Honda and Nissan in March agreed to cooperate in their EV businesses, and in August deepened their ties, agreeing to work together on batteries, e-axles and other technology.

The automakers are looking to operate under a single holding company and are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding soon for the new merged entity, the Nikkei reported.

Honda and Nissan are also looking to bring in Mitsubishi Motors, in which Nissan is the top shareholder with a 24% stake, under the holding company, to create one of the world’s largest auto groups, the report said.

Mitsubishi officials did not have an immediate comment.

The stakes of Honda and Nissan in the new entity, along with other details are to be decided later, Nikkei said.

Nissan has been reeling from weak demand in China and the U.S., prompting the Japanese automaker to take cost-saving measures such as corporate rejigs.

Last month, the company said its half-year net earnings were down more than 90% from a year ago and cut its annual operating profit forecast by about 70%.

Nissan had been at the forefront of EVs in the 2010s with the Leaf model, but has been overtaken this decade by newcomers and pure players.

($1 = 153.2800 yen)