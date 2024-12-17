Hawaii island man sentenced to 10 years for drugs, firearms

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

A 36-year-old Hilo man who had more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine in his Keaukaha home has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Hilo Circuit Judge Henry Nakamoto sentenced Seth Allen Spidell on Thursday to concurrent terms for five felony charges. Deputy Prosecutor Elyssa Correia Keltner argued unsuccessfully for a 15-year prison term.

In a deal with prosecutors, Spidell pleaded guilty Sept. 12 to second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, attempted second- degree promotion of a dangerous drug, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, plus manufacturing, purchasing or obtaining firearm parts to assemble a firearm without a serial number, also known as a “ghost gun.”

Asked during sentencing whether he wished to address the court, Spidell declined.

In return for Spidell’s plea, two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony drug offense, first- and second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, two counts of attempted first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a ghost gun and possessing a high-capacity detachable ammunition magazine were dropped.

On April 21, 2022, police executed a narcotics and firearm search warrant at a Kauhane Avenue residence in the Keaukaha Hawaiian Homes subdivision in Hilo.

In addition to 18-plus pounds of methamphetamine, officers confiscated two 9 mm unserialized semiautomatic pistols (ghost guns), a 9 mm Mac-10 pistol, an illegal high-capacity semiautomatic pistol magazine, ammunition and various items of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, officers seized for forfeiture $13,235 in cash and three vehicles.

Second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, attempted second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and being a felon in possession of a firearm are all Class B felony offenses punishable by a maximum 10-year prison term.

Several of the charges dismissed in return for Spidell’s plea were Class A felonies that carried a potential sentence of 20 years behind bars, upon conviction.

Spidell was on parole when the offenses occurred.

“Drugs continues to be one of the primary motivations for criminal activity on Hawaii island,” said county Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen. “Our office will continue to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of those who deal drugs and poison our community.”