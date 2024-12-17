UH baseball opens season on Feb. 14

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The University of Hawaii baseball team opens its regular season with a 12-game homestand that starts Feb. 14 against Marshall and ends it three months later hosting UC San Diego for senior weekend. Whether those games against the Tritons will be the last of the Rainbow Warriors’ season will depend on how they do it Big West play, as for the first time, the conference will stage a postseason tournament.

The ’Bows’ schedule starts with four-game nonconference series at home against Marshall, Wichita State and Northeastern and also has a late-season series (May 2-5) against visiting Oregon State, which was the 15th seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament out of the Pac-12. The only other teams on UH’s schedule coming off NCAA appearances are 2024 Big West champion UC Santa Barbara (home) and fellow BWC rival UC Irvine (away).

The schedule also includes nonconference Tuesday contests against Santa Clara, USC and the three in-state college teams — Chaminade (twice), Hawaii Pacific and UH Hilo.

Five of the BWC’s 10 teams qualify for the Big West tournament.

Silverswords’ Elmasri gets PacWest honor

The PacWest named Chaminade guard Sameera Elmasri as the women’s basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

The senior scored a career-high 27 points in a 73-69 win over HPU on Saturday.