Scoreboard – December 17, 2024

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys: ‘Iolani Classic, Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) vs. Leilehua, 3:30 p.m.;

Kalani vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Punahou vs. Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 6:30 p.m.;

University vs. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.),

8 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

ILH girls, Varsity II: University at Damien, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific;

Le Jardin vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park field No. 2; Punahou vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park field No. 1; ‘Iolani at Punahou I-AA. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Waianae at Waialua (boys

varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Campbell (boys varsity at

5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).

OIA West boys: Leilehua at Mililani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Pearl City at Waipahu (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Aiea at Kapolei (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

OIA West girls: Mililani at Leilehua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Waipahu at Pearl City (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

OIA East girls: Kailua at Kalani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Farrington at McKinley (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Anuenue at Castle (JV only, 6 p.m.);

Kahuku at Roosevelt (varsity only, 6 p.m.); Moanalua at Kaimuki (varsity only, 6 p.m.); Kalaheo at Kaiser (varsity only, 6 p.m.);

OIA West girls: Campbell at Leilehua

(JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Mililani at Nanakuli (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Pearl City at Waipahu (JV at 5:30 p.m.;

varsity to follow); Waianae at Kapolei

(varsity only, 6 p.m.).

High school boys: ‘Iolani Classic, Veritas (Santa Fe Springs, Calif.) vs. Osaka Gakuin (Suita City, Osaka, Japan), 3:30 p.m.;

Imhotep (Philadelphia) vs. Kamehameha,

5 p.m.; Utah Prep (Hurricane, Utah) vs.

Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.; Brewster (Wolfeboro, N.H.) vs. Kapaa, 8 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

ILH boys, Varsity II: Hawaii Baptist vs. Assets, 5 p.m. at Hanalani; Hawaiian Mission at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA East: McKinley at Kalaheo (boys

varsity at 2 p.m; girls varsity to follow);

Farrington at Moanalua (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).

OIA East boys: Castle at Kalani (varsity,

2 p.m.); Kaimuki at Kahuku (varsity, 5:30 p.m.); Kailua at Kaiser (varsity, 5:30 p.m.).

OIA East girls: Kaiser at Kailua (JV at

2 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kalani at Castle (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

Baseball

University of Hawaii

Baseball schedule

Home games at Les Murakami Stadium.

*—Big West Conference

Feb. 14: Marshall, 6:35 p.m.

Feb. 15: Marshall (DH), 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 16: Marshall, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 20: Wichita State, 6:35 p.m.

Feb. 21: Wichita State, 6:35 p.m.

Feb. 22: Wichita State, 6:35 p.m.

Feb. 23: Wichita State, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 28: Northeastern, 6:35 p.m.

March 1: Northeastern, 6:35 p.m.

March 2: Northeastern, 1:05 p.m.

March 3: Northeastern, 6:35 p.m.

*March 7: at UC Riverside, TBD

*March 8: at UC Riverside, TBD

*March 9: at UC Riverside, TBD

March 11: Chaminade, 6:35 p.m.

*March 14: UC Santa Barbara, 6:35 p.m.

*March 15: UC Santa Barbara, 6:35 p.m.

*March 16: UC Santa Barbara, 1:05 p.m.

*March 22: UC Davis, 6:35 p.m.

*March 23: UC Davis, 1:05 p.m.

*March 24: UC Davis, 6:35 p.m.

March 25: UH Hilo, 6:35 p.m.

*March 28: Cal State Northridge, TBD

*March 29: Cal State Northridge, TBD

*March 30: Cal State Northridge, TBD

April 1: Hawaii Pacific, 6:35 p.m.

*April 4: Long Beach State, 6:35 p.m.

*April 5: Long Beach State, 6:35 p.m.

*April 6: Long Beach State, 1:05 p.m.

April 8: at Santa Clara, TBD

*April 11: at Cal Poly, TBD

*April 12: at Cal Poly, TBD

*April 13: at Cal Poly, TBD

April 15: at USC, TBD

*April 17: at UC Irvine, 3 p.m.

*April 18: at UC Irvine, 3 p.m.

*April 19: at UC Irvine, 10 a.m.

April 22: Chaminade, 6:35 p.m.

*April 25: Cal State Bakersfield, 6:35 p.m.

*April 26: Cal State Bakersfield, 4:05 p.m.

*April 27: Cal State Bakersfield, 1:05 p.m.

May 2: Oregon State, 6:35 pm.

May 3: Oregon State, 6:35 pm.

May 4: Oregon State, 1:05 pm.

May 5: Oregon State, 6:35 pm.

*May 15: UC San Diego, TBD

*May 16: UC San Diego, TBD

*May 17: UC San Diego, TBD (day of game is TBD due to scheduling conflict)

May 21-25: Big West Tournament, at Fullerton

Prep basketball

ILH

Monday

Girls varsity 2

Hanalani 63, Sacred Hearts 38

Girls varsity I-AA

‘Iolani 53, Punahou 46

Boys junior varsity

Punahou G 57, ‘Iolani 33

BIIF

Monday

Girls varsity

Konawaena 79, Kamehameha 26

Leading Scorers—Kona: Aubrey Pak 13. KSH: Kacie Febo Santiago 11.

Friday

Girls varsity

Konawaena 66, Kau 9

Waiakea 49, Christian Liberty 26

Leading Scorers—Kona: Mikela Salazar-Harrell 16, Kayzia James 14, Shaileia Hookahi-Bannister 12. Kau: Sky Pritchard 2, Leahi Kaupu, 2, Jazmyn Navarro 2, Tenielle Blanco 2. Waik: Kaya Texiera 16, Mercedes Murray 11. CLA: Mikaili Barretto-Payomo 7, Shiloh Glenn 7.

Girls junior varsity

Konawaena 70, Kau 16

Boys varsity

Konawaena 87, Kau 54

Leading Scorers—Kona: Joven Young 19, Alex Martinez 12. Kau: Daeten Castillo 31, Excel Bonoan 16.

Boys junior varsity

Konawaena 68, Kau 34

SOCCER

High School

ILH Boys Varsity

Friday

Le Jardin 5, Mid-Pacific 1

Saint Louis 5, Damien 1