Kauai man, 77, dies after collision between ATV and pickup truck

Kauai police say a 77-year-old man died Tuesday after a collision between a Kawasaki Prairie quad, or ATV, he was operating and a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck on Kuhio Highway.

Police have identified the man as Stuart Hanchett, 77, of Moloaa.

The crash occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday near mile-marker 18 on Kuhio Highway. Kauai police, fire, and paramedics from American Medical Response were dispatched to the scene.

According to a preliminary report, Hanchett attempted to cross the highway in the quad when he was struck by the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

He suffered critical injuries and was taken to Wilcox Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The truck’s driver, a 69-year-old Princeville man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by AMR paramedics at the scene.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Kuhio Highway was closed in both directions near north Koolau Road for about 2.75 hours while police conducted an investigation. a

Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. Toxicology reports and an autopsy are pending.

Witnesses are asked to contact Kauai police at 808-241-1617.