Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Man drowns in high surf at Sharks Cove on Oahu’s North Shore

A man estimated to be in his 20s or 30s drowned Wednesday in the water at Sharks Cove on Oahu’s North Shore.

Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel responded to an unresponsive person in the water just after 5 p.m.

Lifeguards swam out in the surf, estimated at 18- to 20-foot faces, secured the man and brought him to shore via Jet Ski to Ke Iki Beach.

Onshore lifeguards performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived. EMS continued efforts to revive the patient on shore before pronouncing him dead.

Lifeguards spent the day patrolling Sharks Cove, city officials said. Just before they were notified of the drowning, lifeguards cleared the water of a small group of people who were swimming in the turbulent surf in the tide pools at Sharks Cove.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, there were eight rescues on the North Shore.

Honolulu Ocean Safety officials are urging extreme caution along the North Shore as surf is expected to rise significantly and become extremely dangerous and life threatening over the next several days. A high surf warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

