NTSB taking the lead in Kamaka Air fatal crash investigation

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the Kamaka Air plane crash that killed two Hawaii men, ages 22 and 26, Tuesday near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

“Kamaka Air Flight 689 crashed into a vacant building shortly after takeoff from Honolulu International Airport around 3:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, December 17,” according to a brief FAA statement today. “Two people were on board. The single-engine Cessna 208 was headed to Lanai Airport. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” read the statement, which noted that the “information is preliminary and subject to change.”

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates.

The two young pilots who died in the training flight have been identified as Hiram deFries, 22, a Punahou School graduate from Papakolea, and Preston Kaluhiwa, 26, a Kamehameha Schools graduate.

David Hinderland, who took over in May as Kamaka Air’s CEO, declined to speak with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser about the fatal crash. He gave a brief statement to TV Tuesday evening asking for privacy.

In a social media post Tuesday, the company said, “It is with heavy hearts that Kamaka Air confirms the loss of two members of the Kamaka Air family in an accident at 3:13 this afternoon near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.”