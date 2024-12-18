Police, first responders surround Honolulu supermarket amid barricade situation
Around 5:45 p.m. today, Don Quijote supermarket on Kaheka Street was forced to close as at least a dozen police vehicles, emergency medical services units and Honolulu Fire Department trucks surrounded the area in response to an unfolding incident.
Kainoa Sastra, a 23-year-old tourist from San Francisco, said he was shopping at the supermarket with a friend and using the self-checkout when a commotion erupted in the liquor section at approximately 5:05 p.m.
“There were aggressive, loud, screaming noises,” Sastra said, adding that the disturbance was quickly followed by the sound of glass bottles smashing.
Sastra said other shoppers claimed to have seen a person armed with a knife.
As of 6 p.m., the suspect had barricaded themselves inside the supermarket.
A video circulating on social media showed witnesses alleging that the individual was throwing liquor bottles and had started a fire inside the store.
By 6:20 p.m., another group of HPD officers dressed in tactical gear entered the building. At around 6:30 p.m., store personnel were overheard saying that the suspect had locked himself in the freezer.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.