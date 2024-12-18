Woman, child seriously injured in Nuuanu pedestrian crash

A woman and child suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on Pali Highway in the Nuuanu area on Tuesday afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene near Wyllie Street at 2:50 p.m. for an “automobile versus pedestrian” accident that injured a 30-year-old woman and 6-year-old girl.

Paramedics treated both patients and took them to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No further information on the collision was available.