Column: DA BUX nutritious for isle food network

By Daniel Cravalho

For the past 11 years, our family has operated a small hydroponic farm named Puna Greens, where we produce fresh, pesticide-free lettuce year-round along with seasonal celery, tomatoes and other greens. As a local family-run business, we’ve faced our share of challenges, especially during the pandemic when everything shifted.

Before COVID-19, we supplied 2,400 heads of lettuce weekly to local eateries on Hawaii island and Oahu. However, the pandemic forced us to drastically reduce to 1,000 heads, as many of the restaurants we serviced had to shut down or the owners decided to retire.

This sudden shift in the market had us looking for new avenues to sustain our operations.

Enter DA BUX Double Up Food Bucks, a Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) program that allows Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to double their purchasing power of local produce at grocery stores, farmers’ markets and food hubs. Hawaii island’s food bank, The Food Basket, operates the program here for the HDOA.

Not only does this initiative incentivize SNAP recipients to select fresh, healthy local produce, but it has proven to be a lifeline for Puna Greens and other small farmers in the area.

Before COVID, we weren’t really selling to food hubs. But when the pandemic hit, we connected with The Food Basket, who introduced us to DA BUX. Now, a significant portion of our produce, around 40-50%, goes directly to it, as it provides a critical food lifeline for SNAP recipients.

The impact of the program extends beyond just us. I know firsthand that it’s helping to revitalize local food systems and support a network of small farmers. For example, KTA stores, which accept DA BUX, source a substantial amount of their produce from local growers, including sprout farmers. This creates a ripple effect, benefiting the entire agriculture community on Hawaii island.

I’ve noticed the program is particularly beneficial for our kupuna living on fixed incomes. By doubling their purchasing power, DA BUX allows them to access fresh, locally grown produce, which is often more nutritious and affordable than processed foods.

It’s great to hear that our congressional delegation, state lawmakers and the HDOA were able to provide significant funding for this program for the next three years. Knowing that the initiative will receive consistent financial support is crucial for our small business to maintain a stable customer base and ensure small farms like ours can survive. By supporting programs like this, we can create a more resilient and sustainable food system for everyone.

Daniel Cravalho is a Hawaii island farmer who runs Puna Greens.