Letter: Don’t knock vaccines, one likely saved your life

When I was a student volunteer in a nursing home before the advent of the polio vaccine, I cared for patients in iron lungs. Then Jonas Salk’s vaccine became available, and over the years polio became a thing of the past.

Please, people. Vaccines for polio, measles, COVID and other infectious diseases have saved many, many lives.

Stop this negative talk about the risk of vaccines. Many of you have been saved by them.

Marilyn B. Lee

Mililani

