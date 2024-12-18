Letter: Fixing economy is easy, just roll back Biden snafu

Protestors demonstrate against the Keystone XL Pipeline at the home of former Sen. Mary Landrieu (R-La.) in Washington, in November 2014.

Fixing the economy and inflation is simple and easy. Simply lower gas prices by opening the Keystone XL pipeline, thus increasing oil production. This will bring down grocery prices, food costs and inflation, and cut interest rates.

Reverse what Joe Biden did in killing the Keystone XL pipeline on Jan. 21, 2021. I believe fighting climate change caused gas prices to increase, which caused food and grocery prices to increase and prompted the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates to fight inflation. This caused a bad economy.

Gas prices are the indicator for inflation.

Leslie Tamanaha

Kailua

COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS

