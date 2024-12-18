Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man surrenders following 5-hour standoff at Don Quijote

By Victoria Budiono

Today Last updated 11:22 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

VICTORIA BUDIONO / VBUDIONO@STARADVERTISER.COM A man who barricaded himself inside the Don Quijote store on Kaheka Street is led away by Honolulu Police Department officers about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday after a five-hour standoff.
VICTORIA BUDIONO / VBUDIONO@STARADVERTISER.COM A crowd gathered outside the Don Quijote supermarket on Kaheka Street following a disturbance inside apparently involving a man who barricaded himself in the store Wednesday evening.
VICTORIA BUDIONO / VBUDIONO@STARADVERTISER.COM Onlookers and police are seen outside the Don Quijote supermarket on Kaheka Street Wednesday evening as a barricade situation forced the store to close.
VICTORIA BUDIONO / VBUDIONO@STARADVERTISER.COM The front entrance of the Don Quijote Honolulu store on Kaheka Street Wednesday evening.
VICTORIA BUDIONO / VBUDIONO@STARADVERTISER.COM The front entrance of the Don Quijote supermarket on Kaheka Street Wednesday evening.

UPDATE

A man who barricaded himself inside a busy Don Quijote store on Kaheka Street in Honolulu surrendered at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday after a five-hour standoff.

At 9:33 p.m., a loud bang echoed from inside Don Quijote, resembling a flash-bang deployment, but there was no resolution to the standoff until about a half-hour later.

At 10 p.m., policet officers released what appeared to be pepper spray or tear gas, affecting bystanders on Kaheka Street, many of whom began coughing heavily.

Personnel in hazmat suits and gas masks were soom seen exiting the supermarket through a side door.

At 10:15 p.m., the suspect emerged from the same door, escorted by two Honolulu Police Department officers.

The man sat on a fire truck for about seven minutes, repeatedly calling out, “Carrie, that’s my lawyer,” before being taken into custody.

The suspect was placed into an HPD vehicle at 10:25 p.m., which then left the scene.

The store was evacuated and closed soon after an altercation involving the man erupted in the liquor department after 5 p.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Don Quijote supermarket on Kaheka Street was forced to close around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday as at least a dozen police vehicles, Emergency Medical Service units and Honolulu Fire Department trucks surrounded the area after a man barricaded himself inside the store.

More than two hours later, at 8 p.m., sources at the scene said the Honolulu Police Department was attempting to contact the man, who had barricaded himself inside the liquor cooler room.

Kainoa Sastra, a 23-year-old visitor from San Francisco, said he was shopping at the supermarket with a friend and using the self-checkout when a commotion erupted in the liquor section at about 5:05 p.m.

“There were aggressive, loud, screaming noises,” Sastra said, adding that the disturbance was quickly followed by the sound of glass bottles smashing.

Sastra said other shoppers said they saw a person armed with a knife.

As of 6 p.m., the man had barricaded himself inside the supermarket. A video circulating on social media showed witnesses alleging that the man was throwing liquor bottles and had started a fire inside the store.

By 6:20 p.m., another group of HPD officers dressed in tactical gear entered the building. At around 6:30 p.m., store personnel said the man had locked himself in the freezer.

