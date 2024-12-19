High surf warning remains in effect for most north, west shores

A high surf warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for the north and west-facing shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu and Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui, as a series of large swells continues to sweep through the Hawaiian islands.

The National Weather Service warns of “dangerously large, breaking waves” ranging from 18 to 25 feet, expected to rise to 20 to 30 feet along the north shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu, Molokai and Maui. The west-facing shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu and Molokai will see breaking waves increase from 12 to 18 feet to 15 to 20 feet.

“A series of large northwest to north-northwest swells will move through Hawaiian waters into Monday,” NWS forecasters said. “The overlapping pulses of swell will likely maintain surf near or above warning thresholds through at least the weekend, with the largest swell expected on Sunday.”

Officials urge the public to avoid affected shorelines and postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf due to powerful currents and dangerous conditions for navigation.

The high surf warning is likely to be extended into the weekend as the swells continue to build.

In addition to the high surf warning, a small craft advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m. Friday for waters exposed to the large northwest swell, including the Kauai northwest waters, Oahu windward waters and the Kaiwi Channel. Seas are expected to range between 10 to 16 feet, making conditions hazardous for small vessels.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Inexperienced mariners are advised to avoid navigating in these conditions, and the advisory is likely to be extended through the weekend.

Stable and dry conditions will persist across the islands through most of the weekend. A slight increase in windward showers is expected today and again from Sunday night into Monday as two successive frontal systems approach.

Light winds preceding the fronts will bring periods of land and sea breezes, with afternoon clouds and isolated showers over interior and leeward areas. Tradewinds are forecast to strengthen early next week as the second front dissipates.