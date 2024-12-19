Off the news: Today is holiday mailing deadline

Thursday, December 19, 2024
Hard to believe but next Wednesday is Christmas, as well as the start of Hanukkah — already. If folks have mainland parcels and cards to go out, today’s the recommended mailing deadline for arrival in time for the big day. That’s via the U.S. Postal Service’s Priority Mail class; if an extra day helps to get things together, the deadline is Friday for Priority Mail Express, but expect to pay more.