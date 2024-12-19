Editorial: Hawaii must gird for federal changes

Hawaii will be walking a political tightrope as the Trump administration 2.0 comes into power next month — though just how taut things will get is yet unknown. That’s why the state must prepare now, to hedge against federal financial pullbacks expected to come.

For blue-state Hawaii, the outgoing Biden administration takes with it policies that have aligned with this state, such as robust clean-energy goals and federal emergency largess that has supported Lahaina recovery after the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire. But if history is a guide, Hawaii stands to lose crucial funds for safety-net social services, as it did under Donald Trump’s first presidential term, when some $300 million annually was cut here from vital programs such as Medicaid, Medicare, nutrition aid including “food stamps” and public education.

Gov. Josh Green is astute a politician enough to know which fights to pick and choose — and he’s being balanced and careful. No need to drum up antagonism while still taking principled stands on Hawaii’s behalf.

Firmly but “with aloha,” as is often said, Hawaii should rightly push back against policies gaining national attention that go against longheld values here. On a woman’s right to choose and other reproductive rights, for instance — as well as gun-control measures that squarely keep in sight public safety. Also, in keeping with this state’s melting-pot culture, it’s good to hear the governor say that Hawaii National Guard troops will not be sent to the mainland to help enforce potential Trump administration immigration policies “that would break up families.”

But though Hawaii “is not angling to fight” with the new administration, Green said Monday, he is allotting $10 million in each of the next two fiscal years for the state attorney general to take legal action, if necessary, against anticipated federal changes that infringe on Hawaii’s policies.

As for Trump’s array of Cabinet nominees, Green, a medical doctor, is correct to staunchly oppose Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as being unqualified to serve as health and human services secretary. Kennedy’s well-known anti-vaccination stance during the COVID-19 pandemic is disturbing — and his personal beliefs cannot be allowed to risk public health. Vaccines have proven safe and effective, and it would be tragic if many follow Kennedy’s lead to reject vaccinations.

On the congressional level, Hawaii’s four delegates have their work cut out for them, and must remain effective.

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, for one, noted recently that blue and red states alike would be equally affected by severe changes and cuts to federal programs that could hurt their residents and cost their states. That “requires us finding that middle ground,” she said. “They have people to feed and people that need health care.”

After the devastating 2023 Maui wildfires, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has responded well to entreaties for help from Hawaii’s officials. The need continues to be great, though, so before Congress adjourns this week and a new makeup returns next month, it must pass critical disaster funding to aid devastated communities.

Some hope came Tuesday, when congressional leaders unveiled a stopgap spending bill to keep the federal government funded through March 14 — a bill that also provides $12 billion to respond to disasters across the nation, including $1.6 billion for Maui.

“This ($1.6 billion) pot of money is the only money exclusively available to rebuild the town of Lahaina,” U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Tuesday. “People deserve to have their town rebuilt.”

But late Wednesday, Trump abruptly entered the debate, calling for the bipartisan deal’s rejection amid new demands.

Another issue that must be on Hawaii’s radar is the Trump transition team’s reported recommendation to cut off support for electric vehicles and charging stations, and to relax gas-emission rules. Hawaii is an acknowledged leader in the push toward clean energy, so any weakening of policies dealing with fossil fuels, coastal erosion and other climate or environmental mitigation is concerning.

Moving forward, working the political levers for the good and vitality of Hawaii will take considerable skill at bipartisanship, more than ever before. As Schatz noted Tuesday: “My approach is going to be, Compromise where you can, fight where you must. But my first instinct is to find common ground and continue to fight for Hawaii.”