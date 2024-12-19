A 20-minute seafood meal

Fresh ingredients and bold condiments do the heavy lifting here, creating a fragrant 20-minute meal that will lure people into the kitchen, wondering what smells so good. Inspired by elements of Indian and Thai curries, the shrimp are coated in ginger, garlic and turmeric, then seared and braised in a combination of coconut milk and soy sauce. Spinach is stirred in for a bit of green, but you can substitute your favorite quick-cooking greens like bok choy or kale and adjust cooking time as needed. Swap the shrimp for scallops or white fish, if you like. Serve with rice, rice vermicelli noodles or naan to soak up the flavorful liquid.

Ginger-Garlic Shrimp With Coconut Milk

Ingredients:

• 2 large garlic cloves, minced or grated

• 1 teaspoon minced or grated ginger

• 1 teaspoon ground turmeric

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails on or off

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 (14-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

• 3 packed cups baby spinach

• 1 lime, halved

• 1 Fresno, jalapeño or serrano chile pepper, thinly sliced

• 2 scallions, white and light green parts, thinly sliced

• 1/2 packed cup cilantro leaves and tender stems, roughly chopped

• Steamed rice, vermicelli noodles or naan, for serving

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, mix together the garlic, ginger, turmeric, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and the olive oil. Add the shrimp and mix to coat well.

Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high until shimmering. Add the shrimp in an even layer and cook, undisturbed, for 2 minutes. Pour in the coconut milk and soy sauce, stir to combine and turn the shrimp. Raise the heat to high and adjust it to maintain a simmer (avoid bringing to a boil), and cook until the liquid is slightly thickened and shrimp are almost cooked through, stirring occasionally, about 3 minutes. Stir in the spinach in batches until wilted.

Remove from the heat and squeeze in the juice from a lime half. Adjust seasoning with more lime and salt as needed. Top with the chiles, scallions and cilantro, and serve with rice, noodles or naan.

Yields four servings; total time: 20 minutes.

