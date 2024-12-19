NTSB investigators probe fatal Kamaka Air crash
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Parts of the aircraft fuselage are seen in the stairwell at the crash site of Kamaka Air Flight 689 on Aolele Street in Honolulu Wednesday.
IVAN K. NISHIMURA / HNL RAREBIRDS
A 2020 photo of Kamaka Air’s Cessna Caravan N689KA. This is the aircraft that crashed into the abandoned building on Tuesday near Honolulu airport.
Investigators, accompanied by sheriff’s deputies, take photos of the Kamaka Air plane crash site on Aolele Street in Honolulu Wednesday.
A passing motorcyclist looks toward the crash site of Kamaka Air Flight 689 on Aolele Street in Honolulu Wednesday.