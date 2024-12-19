Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, December 19, 2024

Hawaii News

NTSB investigators probe fatal Kamaka Air crash

By Peter Boylan

Today Updated 12:16 a.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Parts of the aircraft fuselage are seen in the stairwell at the crash site of Kamaka Air Flight 689 on Aolele Street in Honolulu Wednesday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Parts of the aircraft fuselage are seen in the stairwell at the crash site of Kamaka Air Flight 689 on Aolele Street in Honolulu Wednesday.

IVAN K. NISHIMURA / HNL RAREBIRDS A 2020 photo of Kamaka Air’s Cessna Caravan N689KA. This is the aircraft that crashed into the abandoned building on Tuesday near Honolulu airport.
IVAN K. NISHIMURA / HNL RAREBIRDS

A 2020 photo of Kamaka Air’s Cessna Caravan N689KA. This is the aircraft that crashed into the abandoned building on Tuesday near Honolulu airport.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Investigators, accompanied by sheriff’s deputies, take photos of the Kamaka Air plane crash site on Aolele Street in Honolulu Wednesday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Investigators, accompanied by sheriff’s deputies, take photos of the Kamaka Air plane crash site on Aolele Street in Honolulu Wednesday.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A passing motorcyclist looks toward the crash site of Kamaka Air Flight 689 on Aolele Street in Honolulu Wednesday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

A passing motorcyclist looks toward the crash site of Kamaka Air Flight 689 on Aolele Street in Honolulu Wednesday.

