Police, first responders surround Honolulu supermarket amid barricade situation

Onlookers and police are seen outside the Don Quijote supermarket on Kaheka Street Wednesday evening as a barricade situation forced the store to close.

The front entrance of the Don Quijote Honolulu store on Kaheka Street Wednesday evening.

The front entrance of the Don Quijote supermarket on Kaheka Street Wednesday evening.

A crowd gathered outside the Don Quijote store on Kaheka Street following a disturbance inside involving a man who barricaded himself in the store Wedneday evening.

Don Quijote supermarket on Kaheka Street was forced to close around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday as at least a dozen police vehicles, Emergency Medical Service units and Honolulu Fire Department trucks surrounded the area after a man barricaded himself inside the store.

More than two hours later, at 8 p.m., sources at the scene said the Honolulu Police Department was attempting to contact the man, who had barricaded himself inside the liquor cooler room.

Kainoa Sastra, a 23-year-old visitor from San Francisco, said he was shopping at the supermarket with a friend and using the self-checkout when a commotion erupted in the liquor section at about 5:05 p.m.

“There were aggressive, loud, screaming noises,” Sastra said, adding that the disturbance was quickly followed by the sound of glass bottles smashing.

Sastra said other shoppers said they saw a person armed with a knife.

As of 6 p.m., the man had barricaded himself inside the supermarket. A video circulating on social media showed witnesses alleging that the man was throwing liquor bottles and had started a fire inside the store.

By 6:20 p.m., another group of HPD officers dressed in tactical gear entered the building. At around 6:30 p.m., store personnel said the man had locked himself in the freezer.