Top prospect AJ Dybantsa, Utah Prep team put on a show vs. Kahuku

Utah Prep Jackson Rasmussen goes to the hoop against Kahuku Red Raiders Ronin Naihe during an Iolani Classic Boys basketball game Wednesday at Iolani Gym.

Utah Prep AJ Dybantsa sails to the hoop against the Kahuku Red Raiders during an Iolani Classic Boys basketball game Wednesday at Iolani Gym.

At this point, sometimes the most peace AJ Dybantsa enjoys is on the court with his teammates.

Dybantsa’s five-position skill set was on full display Wednesday night as Utah Prep overwhelmed Kahuku, 107-50, in the opening round of the ‘Iolani Prep Classic. The 6-foot-9 senior had 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

“It’s good here. I’ve been trying new foods. I’ve never been here before,” Dybantsa said. “I got Hawaiian teammates, so they always tell me about it. I know the expectations.”

Utah Prep (10-4), ranked fourth nationally by MaxPreps, will battle host ‘Iolani today, 6:30 p.m. Senior guard John Southwick shot 6-for-6 from the arc and finished with 23 points to lead all scorers.

Kahuku (5-6) gave its best. Ronin Naihe finished with 17 points, while Kashus Daley had 10 points, including a memorable fadeaway baseline jumper over Dybantsa.

Former ‘Iolani standout JJ Mandaquit tallied 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting from the field. His senior year has begun with a great memory.

“This is everything. This is the first time I’ve played in the Classic since my freshman year. Ever since I moved, I wanted to get the opportunity to come back and play. Freshman year didn’t end the way I wanted to. Kind of disappointing, so coming back home to play means everything to me,” said Mandaquit, who has signed with Washington. “This tournament is a great opportunity for Hawaii kids to make a name for themselves and play against high levels of competition. This tournament has helped me and helped get my name out there.”

It’ll be a bit strange and a bit familiar when Utah Prep plays ‘Iolani.

“It’ll be fun. That’s my old coach (Ryan Hirata). It’s still family. I still try to represent ‘Iolani the best I can,” Mandaquit said. “We’re just going to play hard, have a good game, have fun and put a show on for the crowd.”

High-flying Anthony Felesi added 14 points, including three thunderous dunks. The 6-6 junior grew up in Laie until he was 7. By sixth grade, he stopped playing tackle football to focus on the game he loves. On Wednesday, his relatives were the loudest sub-section of fans in the gym, jolted into joyous rapture on every explosive dunk.

“My love for the game of basketball came after we moved to Utah. I played some flag football in Laie for a bit. There was no love for football at the time,” Felesi recalled. “I just wanted to make a change. Everyone in my family is all football, football, football. I wanted to show we can play hoops. My mom (Aisha Felesi) cut me off from football. She always wanted me to play hoops. She played JUCO (Hutch, Kan.). I only play seven-on-seven. Pylon. But basketball’s my main thing.”

Former Kohala standout Layden Kauka is in his first year with Utah Prep. The two-time Star-Advertiser All-State guard scored a left-handed layup in the final 2 minutes.

“I go against these guys every day at practice. They’re projected NBA prospects. It’s an opportunity that most Hawaii kids don’t get,” said Kauka, a 6-2 junior guard. “There’s definitely times when I miss playing for Kohala, but I know what I’m there (in Utah) to do.”

Once the final buzzer sounded and the teams shook hands, Dybantsa turned to his father.

“I need security,” he said.

Dybantsa was right, not because his safety was at risk. By the time Wednesday’s game was done, the crowd of young fans began to build.

The team was escorted by tourney officials to the classroom. At least 50 fans, middle and high schoolers, waited with T-shirts and other souvenirs, hoping for an autograph. It has been a common sight at the Classic over the years, but not during the opening round.

Mandaquit was an All-State selection as a freshman at ‘Iolani. The electricity and excitement of young fans is still a positive in his mind.

“Hawaii people don’t get to see this level of skill and players like this. It’s just a good experience for the kids,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a bad thing they’re excited. It’s cool that they get to see this stuff and hopefully it inspires them to work hard at their craft.”

Mandaquit playing on his former home court was a bit surreal. He’s taller and a good 30 pounds heavier. Stronger, faster and and more explosive, as he showed with several dunks in transition.

“It was a lot of fun. It means everything, just to see the level of support is really cool,” he said. “It’s special, especially in that fourth quarter. We started off with five Polynesians on the floor. That’s pretty rare to find with a mainland team. It was pretty special.”

Dybantsa’s demeanor is the same on the court as it is postgame.

“It’s early and we’re just trying to get wins and make the championship game, and win that,” Dybantsa said. “I’m just trying to play the right way.”

Veritas Academy (Calif.) 71, Osaka Gakuin (Japan) 42

Juan Guerrero Hernandez Jr. poured in 19 points as Veritas (1-1) pulled away for an opening-round win. Rayane Solhi scored 11 points while Kofi Asare and Lamarious White chipped in 10 points each.

Shion Endo led Osaka with 10 points.

Osaka led 14-11 late in the first quarter. After Airu Shimoji drained an NBA-range 3, Osaka led 17-12 early in the second quarter. Vertias closed the first half with a 17-4 run and had full command the rest of the way.

Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia) 76, Kamehameha 52

Carnell Henderson pumped in 15 points and RJ Smith added 14 as the Panthers pulled away in the second quarter. Zion Green and Latief Lorenzano-White added 12 points each.

Shyne Salvador led Kamehameha (2-2) with 16 points while Makai Barr added 14.

Imhotep (6-1), the PIAA defending Class 4A champion, is No. 1 in the PennLive.com Philadelphia power rankings.

With the Panthers struggling from the 3-point line, the Warriors kept it close, 28-22, late in the first half. Imhotep then went on a big second-half run to take control.

Brewster Academy (N.H.) 100, Kapaa 19

Ater Bol Meen scored 20 points, Preston Fowler tallied 18, Sebastian Wilkins had 16 and Nnandu Noble had 12 as the Bobcats advanced.

Brewster (10-1) ranked No. 16 by ESPN had the most dunks of any team in the opening round.

Austin Green led Kapaa (12-4) with six points.