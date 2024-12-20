Letter: Use Superfund to clean up land used by military

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Regarding Navy land use at Kalaeloa: Why not use “Superfund” (the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act)? It allows the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up contaminated sites. It also forces the parties responsible for contamination to either perform cleanups or reimburse the government for EPA-led cleanup work. Clean up the mess and charge it back to the Navy.

Open land in Hawaii is scarce, and our government should do everything within its power to preserve it.

Ken Takeya

Kailua

