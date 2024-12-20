Off the news: Beware big waves at isles’ north shores

Beachgoers beware: Dangerously large breaking waves, some up to 20 to 30 feet, are expected this weekend along the north shores of the island chain — so be very careful out there. The dangers are very real: a man drowned Wednesday at Shark’s Cove in high surf.

Big wave riders, meanwhile, are on stand-by for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, which could be a “go” on Sunday as super-sized swells roll in. Again though, these ocean conditions are for the pros only.