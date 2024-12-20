Rearview Mirror: How did Waikiki’s Barefoot Bar get its name?
Duke Kahanamoku was the first to dip his feet in paint at the Barefoot Bar in Waikiki in 1958.
Sterling Mossman, the “Hula Cop,” was a police officer by day and entertainer at night.
Bob Smith played Sgt. Sacto, a sidekick to Captain Honolulu, who was always away, chasing criminals across the solar system.
Thomas Blackman hangs out with Butch, one of two chimpanzees at Waialae Zoo.