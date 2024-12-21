Honolulu firefighters quickly douse 2 house fires

Honolulu firefighters quickly extinguished two separate home fires Friday and early Saturday.

A blaze on Akeukeu Street in Pearl City was reported Friday at 11:44 a.m. Eight Honolulu Fire Department units and about 27 personnel responded to the call, with the first unit arriving at 11:52 a.m. to find smoke coming from a single-story residence.

Firefighters determined that the home was unoccupied at the time and doused the fire at 11:57 a.m., according to HFD.

The fire’s origin and cause had yet to be determined, and a damage estimate was not immediately available.

On Saturday, an early-morning fire burned a small, abandoned house in Waimanalo.

HFD received a 911 call at 2:46 a.m. about a building fire on Bell Street and dispatched six units staffed and 22 personnel. The first unit arrived at 2:57 a.m. to find the single-story residence ablaze, HFD said.

Firefighters brought the flames under control at 3:04 a.m. and extinguished the fire at 4:28 a.m., according to an HFD.

Investigations have been opened to determine the origin and cause for both fires and provide damage estimates, HFD said.