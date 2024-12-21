Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Suspect in Don Quijote standoff charged with property damage

By Star-Advertiser staff

Dec. 21, 2024

VICTORIA BUDIONO / VBUDIONO@STARADVERTISER.COM A man who barricaded himself inside the Don Quijote store on Kaheka Street is led away by Honolulu police officers about 10:25 Wednesday after a five-hour standoff.

A 32-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a busy Don Quijote store on Kaheka Street on Wednesday was charged with first-degree property damage.

Bail for Karon Hayes was set at $11,000 on Friday.

Honolulu police were summoned around 5 p.m. Wednesday after the suspect allegedly began throwing liquor bottles in the store and damaging other property. Officers observed Hayes in a storage room where he attempted to set a small box on fire but was unsuccessful, according to police.

He refused to exit the room, barricading himself inside as customers were evacuated from the store.

The Honolulu Police Department’s Specialized Services Division and Crisis Negotiation Team also responded and attempted to make contact with Hayes, who eventually surrendered five hours later, shortly after 10 p.m.

Damage to the store and property was estimated at more than $7,000.

