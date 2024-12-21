Letter: Slow down, focus to prevent auto collisions

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Car accidents are becoming more and more common worldwide. Car crashes are very serious and life-threatening. There were more than 23,800 reported motor vehicle collisions in Honolulu so far this year. Many of these car accidents are caused by people speeding.

I am concerned about this topic because people are losing their lives and loved ones. I want people to not speed and drive slower so that they don’t threaten others’ lives on the road.

Some ways we can help prevent car accidents are by not speeding, not being on your phone while driving and not getting distracted. If people stay focused, it may decrease the number of crashes we have each year.

A request for the citizens: Be aware when driving and do not speed. Things can wait; someone’s safety cannot.

Alana Alosa

Ala Moana

