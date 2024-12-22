Waianae murder suspect arrested after man, 28, dies

A 17-year-old male was arrested shortly after 3 p.m. today in connection with Thursday’s fatal shooting of a man in Waianae.

He was arrested for murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the first degree, place to keep, and use of a firearm in commission of a separate felony. Charges will be sought with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, Honolulu Police Department officers responded to a Waianae residence for a man who sustained a gunshot wound and was unconscious. The initial investigation determined that the victim, a 28-year-old man, was with friends at the residence. At about 9 p.m., a witness reported seeing a white Toyota Camry drive past them. and seconds later multiple gunshots were heard. It was at that time that the victim fell to the ground and reported that he had been shot.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported the victim in critical condition to the Queen’s Medical Center-West where his condition deteriorated and he later died.

During the investigation, detectives from the Homicide/Strategic Enforcement Detail interviewed numerous persons and reviewed many hours of surveillance video. A suspect vehicle was identified, located and recovered. Evidence, including bullet casings, were recovered and are being tested. It was determined that three people were involved in the shooting.