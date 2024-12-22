Column: On right path with bikeways, walkways

When it comes to pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure in the City and County of Honolulu, a more balanced analysis of public policy is needed. Certainly, much more than was recently outlined in Richard Borreca’s “On Politics” column, which was short on facts and policy, even solutions (“$80M for 2 paths for walkers, bikers? Bridge too far,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 8).

Let’s look back and see why investing in bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure must be a priority for our transportation future, not only in Honolulu, but across Hawaii.

According to a recent report published by the Hawaii Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice: Between fiscal years 2019 and 2024, 66.3% of the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) budget went toward projects that expand vehicle capacity, while just 1.5% was directed toward reducing vehicle travel through alternative transportation options, such as bicycles. This imbalance has led to a transportation system that exacerbates the very problems it aims to solve: higher emissions, more traffic and unmet needs for those relying on non-automotive forms of transportation.

Reducing vehicle miles traveled has direct connections to various health, safety and environmental outcomes. Reducing vehicle travel can improve air quality, cut greenhouse gas emissions, reduce traffic congestion and enhance public safety. One of the report’s conclusions is: “Ultimately, our government’s transportation budget should reflect the need for an equitable system that prioritizes not just vehicles, but the well-being of Hawaii’s entire population.”

This year’s landmark Navahine v. HDOT settlement should be required reading for policymakers, elected officials and anyone who writes about transportation policy in Hawaii. Some highlights it boldly states: “Complete Streets” policies are, by court order, to be prioritized by HDOT for all road projects beginning in 2025; mandates a $40 million investment in a public EV charging network by 2030 and; requires HDOT to work collaboratively with the counties to complete pedestrian, bicycle, and transit networks statewide.

These goals have been established because the state agreed with the plaintiffs that our Hawaii Constitution requires them. Also, in Honolulu, voters amended the City Charter in 2006, requiring the city Department of Transportation Services to prioritize making the city more bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, nearly a quarter of adults report that they do not engage in any physical activity outside of their jobs, and sedentary lifestyles are an important reason that two-thirds of U.S. adults are overweight or obese. These diagnoses also disproportionately affect Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

Columnist Borreca creates “us vs. them” societal divisions when he writes, “How much do you want to bet that this won’t be the last you see of those folks with their hands out?” But a more apt question would be: How much less traffic, serious injuries and death do you want to see for your friends and family?

By improving bicycle and pedestrian facilities, transportation agencies create opportunities for people to exercise recreationally and build exercise into their daily routine by bicycling or walking to work, shops and services. In turn, this helps people to achieve the health and cost-saving benefits that cycling offers.

And even if you never ride a bicycle, by simply being more aware that roads are shared public resources and our Complete Streets statutes are based on international and national standards, everyone can have a better understanding of one’s own responsibility for safety. It will save lives.

Eduardo Hernandez is advocacy director for the Hawaii Bicycling League.