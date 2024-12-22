Letter: Finding justice in Maui wildfire report

While the state attorney general seemingly doesn’t consider accountability, justice and compensation for the Lahaina fire survivors important, we do.

We lost friends, family, everything we owned, and had to relocate due to the systemic failures the Maui wildfire findings clearly show (“Second phase of findings released,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 14).

Our elected officials, Hawaiian Electric, Maui County, the state and private companies failed in their responsibility to protect us. They all must be held responsible for what happened in order to allow the survivors to heal and move on. For a fraction of the $12 billion this failure cost, we could have easily protected Maui.

Also, the report interviewed only 71 of the 12,000 survivors, so it missed important details. One example: The report states that Hale Mahaolu Eono was evacuated by Maui police. That never happened, according to people who lived there and 911 calls. Seven of my friends died there. Only dumb luck saved me.

Sanford Hill

Lihue

