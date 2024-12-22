No. 6 Hanalani girls basketball team defeats Hawaii Baptist

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

For 10 minutes, the showdown was in play.

Then, sixth-ranked Hanalani took command, rallying from an early six-point deficit for a 53-28 win over No. 10 Hawaii Baptist at the Eagles’ gym Saturday.

Senior Ellana Klemp led the visiting Royals with 17 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Piha’eu Akiona had 13 points and three steals as Hanalani improved to 2-0 in ILH Division II girls basketball play (9-2 overall).

“It’s our last time playing here. We wanted this really bad,” said Akiona, a senior guard.

Ally Ann Low and Sierra Ramos had seven points each, and Sienna Lamblack tallied six for HBA, now 2-1 in league play (14-4 overall).

The Eagles led 11-9 after one quarter behind five points by Low. After Lamblack and Low scored to start the second quarter, HBA led 15-9.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“First, we just had to finish our layups. We missed a lot of layups, the easy ones. We just had to take the contact and put them in,” Klemp said.

With both teams trapping at halfcourt, Hanalani surged ahead. Cristina Harrison scored on a putback, then Tamilyn Celestino went coast-to-coast for a layup. Hanalani led 16-15 and never looked back.

Akiona scored off a steal, and Klemp closed the first hall with a basket on the low post, and later a follow shot. The Royals led 22-15 at the break.

Hawaii Baptist shot 2-for-6 from the field in the second quarter with eight turnovers.

Hanalani scored the first five points of the third quarter on a fast break layup by Akiona and a corner 3 by Jayda Okuhara for a 27-15 cushion. Klemp’s 3-pointer from the wing before the end of the third stanza opened Hanalani’s lead to 36-20.

The Royals’ rugged preseason schedule may have accelerated their crisp ball movement against tough, quick defenses like HBA’s.

“When everyone knows their jobs, everything falls into place,” Akiona said.