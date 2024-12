Serah Yogi can always expect some happy tears in December.

Pearl City’s Yogi beat state champion Kaylie Zeller of Campbell 8-2 to claim the 100-pound weight class of the Hawaii Officials Wrestling tournament at Leilehua on Saturday, taking a 6-0 lead on two takedowns before riding the victory out. Last year in this tournament she upset Moanalua state champion Adriana Daoang and was a puddle of tears after. This year, she did it again.

“I was crying again today,” Yogi said. “I think a lot of things clicked this year, especially with my training partners. Chloe (Obuhanych, who took the crown at 105 pounds) my bestie, Nevaeh Lavarias who just transferred here and we have this amazing group of seventh graders, they beat us up all the time. Ray, Rae and Candy Cane. They are amazing.”

Yogi didn’t use the momentum of last year’s Officials victory to success in states, failing to make the podium after injuring her shoulder a week before the tournament. This year she has the Most Outstanding Wrestler award from the preseason tournament to help her finish her junior year in style.

“I think it motivated me to do better this season,” Yogi said. “I was very nervous, but there wasn’t a lot of pressure because nobody expected me to win. I really hope I can just stay strong the whole season and not flop off like I do every single time.”

Punahou’s Tatiana Paragas pulled off a mild upset, beating Moanalua state champion Nahenahe Kalamau for the 120 crown. Paragas, an ILH champion and two-time state placer, repeated as an Officials champion. Hilo freshman Kaloni Brown finished her outstanding tournament with a 14-2 win over Baldwin’s Chaela Gantala.

Moanalua won the team title with 195.5 points to beat Baldwin (189.5) and Kamehameha (184.5) and stamp it as the team to beat for a fourth straight state championship.

Other winners were Auriana Wahinekona of Kamehameha at 110 pounds, Sanairee Hasegawa of Baldwin (125), Teata Mataafa-Grove of Baldwin (135), Melia Taeu of Kahuku (140), Kalei Yasumura of Moanalua (145) and Brianna Kekoa of Lahainaluna (190).

It wasn’t all upsets, with state champions Zaira Sugui of Moanalua dominating at 155 pounds, Baldwin’s Jahlia Miguel winning her celebrated family’s first Officials title at 170 and hometown girl Zoe-Shalom Ahue Boloson of Leilehua winning at 235 pounds after winning a state title for Campbell last year.

Kamehameha’s Jax Realin was her usual dominant self at 130 pounds, pinning all three of her opponents for her third Officials championship. She is the first girl to win this tournament three times since Nanea Estrella of Lahainaluna and Kamehameha’s Paige Respicio in 2019 and was robbed of the chance at four by the pandemic. Legends Mindy Chow of Punahou and Kamehameha’s Bree Rapoza are the only girls to win four.

She is going for a third state championship and has been in the state final for her only loss as a freshman.

“This tournament holds a special place in my heart because it is a preseason states technically,” Realin said. “It’s kind of sad especially for my senior year and this is my last Officials tournament I am entering in. It’s a pretty sad yet happy feeling right now.”