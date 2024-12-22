Rainbows roar by Charlotte, face Nebraska in semifinals

Gytis Nemeiksa scored 24 points and Marcus Greene added 22 to power the Hawaii basketball team to a 78-61 victory over Charlotte and into the semifinals of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

A crowd of 2,844 in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center saw Nemeiksa, who transferred from Xavier this summer, match a career high for points. The ’Bows face Nebraska in Monday’s 5:30 p.m. game.

Although the ’Bows struggled from outside in the second half, misfiring on all seven of their 3s, Nemeiksa hit five of eight shots for 12 points after the intermission. He finished 10-for-14 from the field.

In his fourth start, Greene scored 14 first-half points, including nine on three 3s, to help the ’Bows take a 44-31 lead into the intermission.

Nemeiksa’s hook shot and Greene’s 3 from the left wing staked the ’Bows to a 5-0 lead. They never trailed.

The ’Bows also used an aggressive man-to-man defense to disrupt the 49ers’ offensive flow. The 49ers missed their first seven shots out of their half-court offense. Their only points in dissolving into an 11-2 hole came when Nik Graves made a steal and then went coast-to-coast for a lay-in.

Later, the ’Bows used a 10-0 run to expand an a six-point lead to 37-21. Nemeiksa buried two 3s and Greene parlayed a steal into a dunk during that surge. The 49ers entered averaging 8.7 turnovers per game, fewest among the 355 NCAA Division I teams.