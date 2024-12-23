Honolulu police setting up sobriety checkpoints

The Honolulu Police Department is setting up impaired driver checkpoints at unannounced times and random locations from January 1 through February 28, 2025, as part of an effort to reduce traffic accidents and deaths due to impaired driving.

“The checkpoints are part of the department’s ongoing effort to reduce traffic injuries and deaths,” read a statement today from the HPD. “The HPD is reminding the public not to drink and drive. The legal drinking age is 21, and promoting intoxicating liquor to a person under the age of 21 is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one-year imprisonment.”

Honolulu police officers have been conducting impaired driver checkpoints every week since September 2024 and will continue to do so through September 2025 as part of the federal “52/12” sobriety checkpoint program.

HPD officers have made 1,302 arrests for impaired driving as of Oct. 24. There have been 3,599 major collisions, 41 critical collisions and 35 fatal crashes as of Oct. 24.