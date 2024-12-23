Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, December 23, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Top News

Honolulu police setting up sobriety checkpoints

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 12:11 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

The Honolulu Police Department is setting up impaired driver checkpoints at unannounced times and random locations from January 1 through February 28, 2025, as part of an effort to reduce traffic accidents and deaths due to impaired driving.

“The checkpoints are part of the department’s ongoing effort to reduce traffic injuries and deaths,” read a statement today from the HPD. “The HPD is reminding the public not to drink and drive. The legal drinking age is 21, and promoting intoxicating liquor to a person under the age of 21 is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one-year imprisonment.”

Honolulu police officers have been conducting impaired driver checkpoints every week since September 2024 and will continue to do so through September 2025 as part of the federal “52/12” sobriety checkpoint program.

HPD officers have made 1,302 arrests for impaired driving as of Oct. 24. There have been 3,599 major collisions, 41 critical collisions and 35 fatal crashes as of Oct. 24.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide