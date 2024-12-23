Alert level, aviation code eased after Kilauea eruption stabilizes

UPDATE: 7:30 a.m.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has downgraded Kilauea’s alert level to watch and its aviation color code to orange as the summit eruption within Halemaumau crater stabilizes.

The eruption, which began early this morning, remains confined to the summit caldera of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Lava fountains reaching up to 262 feet were observed around 4:30 a.m., with molten material and volcanic gas continuing to pose hazards within the closed park area.

As of 5:30 a.m., lava covers approximately 400 acres of the caldera floor, with the activity concentrated on the floor of the southwest part of the crater. Volcanic gas emissions, which form vog (volcanic smog), are reaching heights of 6,000 to 8,000 feet above sea level and are being carried southwest by prevailing winds. Residents and visitors downwind of the eruption should be aware of potential air quality effects.

Despite the lava fountains and gas plume, no immediate threats to infrastructure have been reported. The eruption is currently confined to the summit region, with no changes observed in Kilauea’s rift zones.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Kilauea volcano erupted early this morning, prompting the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory to elevate the alert level to warning and the aviation color code to red, signaling heightened volcanic activity and potential hazards.

The eruption, which began around 2:30 a.m. within Halemaumau Crater and the summit caldera in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, was preceded by increased earthquake activity beneath the summit starting at about 2 a.m., according to HVO officials.

Webcam imagery from HVO captured fissures producing lava fountains and flows at the base of Halemaumau. In a statement, HVO emphasized that “the opening phases of eruptions are dynamic.” However, the activity is currently confined to the summit area, and hazards will be reassessed as the situation evolves.

The eruption is occurring in a closed area of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Officials identified volcanic gas emissions — primarily water vapor (H2O), carbon dioxide (CO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2) — as the primary hazard. Downwind areas may experience vog (volcanic smog), which can affect air quality and visibility. Vog-related information is available at vog.ivhhn.org.

The lava flows are currently limited to Halemaumau and the eastern part of the summit caldera. Additional hazards include volcanic glass particles, such as Pele’s hair, which may fall within a few hundred yards of the fissures and can be carried further by strong winds. These particles can cause skin and eye irritation, and residents and visitors are advised to minimize exposure.

Other risks around the caldera include unstable crater walls, ground cracking and rockfalls, which may be triggered by ongoing seismic activity. The Halemaumau crater area has been closed to the public since 2007.

Visitors are advised to check the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park website for updates on access and safety measures. Residents should stay informed about air quality and minimize exposure to volcanic particles.