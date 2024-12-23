Letter: Trump to make rich richer, grow inequality

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

“Make America Great Again” is a scam for making President-elect Donald Trump and his close associates even richer.

Clearly, Trump, a proven pathological liar, fraudster and felon, is turning the presidency, with his loyalist Cabinet appointments, into a crime syndicate of parasites seeking to get richer by making the rest of Americans poorer. The growing inequality between the rich and poor is not merely immoral and corrupt, it is social insanity that will inevitably generate more conflict, violence and crime.

Like the uncontrolled growth of cancer that can eventually destroy its host, growing inequality is destroying American society. America can only self-destruct, like any grossly unequal society. Consider Syria.

Some rich people avoid any meaningful charity and obsessively grow even more wealth because, ultimately, I feel they are fundamentally insecure.

There is a wise Daoist saying that he who knows he has enough is rich.

Leslie Sponsel

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter