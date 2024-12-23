Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Vital Statistics: Dec. 13-19, 2024

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 13-19

>> Kekoa O Kalani Kukilakila Anderson-Holt and Hazelle Anne Esperon Mendoza

>> Toni Michelle Angulo and Eric Troy Van Dusen

>> Steven Bakovic and Kristie W. Yeung

>> Catherine Joy Basford and David Jeremy Kuntz

>> Sheyna Lei Salvacion Baysa and Eric Shane Lizama Acio

>> Susan Diane Beauchene and James Patrick Loughren

>> Hang Boge and Darla Jeanne Gilley

>> Nathan Thomas Bowen and Samantha Louise Garcia

>> Jorge Arquimedes Castro and Maria Khristina Perez Alvarez

>> Paul Richard Undan Castro and Stephanie De Leon Manalo

>> Monica Larea Chapa and Shantey Leah Makanalo‘a Makamai Manini

>> Darian Rae Collin and Case Alan Murphy

>> Ryan Kai Cordray and Iniki Umerehia Tania Manea

>> Amy Katherine DelTorchio and Peter Vann

>> Deborah Rhea Dominici and Eric O’Neil Rodgers

>> Dominique Chanel Olita Elento and Gavin Christopher Kamakani Shon

>> Kenneth Wells Eyre and Sarah Chapman Larson

>> Michael Shigeru Fujikawa and Marissa Shizuko Kometani

>> Jack Daniel Gillen and Melinda Allison Keim

>> Kyle Andrew Haydon and Karina Maribel Mendoza

>> Jesslyn Saguinsin Hinojosa and Ashley Aguilar Perez

>> Yamah Hood and Angelique Marie Harvin

>> Cody Max Judd and Alexa Alani Buttars

>> William Tapahoe Tavaha Kemp IV and Danielle Elyse Koki

>> Marcelo Boscaini Krunitzky and Micheli Daiane De Paula

>> Noelani Winona Ley and John Philip Damon

>> Samuel Steven Littlefield and Cherie-Noelle Kanilea Emi Kaanana

>> Haiwei Liu and Xinlong Li

>> Alyssa Christine Lozano and Stephan Andrew Jamora

>> Zaria Keylani McCants and Kevin Jayme Mendes

>> Jacob Brian Moncrief and Emily Paige Chase

>> Shigekazu Nagata and Yoriko Asada

>> Lacey Kaimilani Ogimoto-Kwock and Jovanie Alforque Tiempo

>> Mistie Dawn Pormier and Reid Rosei Shintaku

>> Ayumi Maya Ranucci and Jeffrey Adam Vautrin

>> Karlie Pualilia Yoshimi Sakamoto and Ryan Nathaniel Milosevich

>> Ariana Yael Shtulvarg and Jason Dean Antwone Staples

>> Mathew Daniel Sifuentes and Kaitlin Marie Fernlund

>> Kimberly Vanessa Smith and Lorenzo Thomas Howard

>> Billy Joe Steelman Jr. and Sabrina Salinas Archer

>> Benjamin Vartabedian and Swatilekha Saha

>> Kendra Leigh Veihdeffer and JaRon Michael Crawley

>> Rachel Nicole Young and Levi Anical Tandog

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 13-19

>> Levy Moana Himawari Akina

>> Kaden Jeffry Alpuerto

>> Cheyzan Hemakanaakeawemaikekainuikaea Kaito Antoque

>> Jedediah Maluhia Likeke Kana‘iokekai Ascencio

>> Tiani Ho‘ihoukealoha Cabral-Dias

>> Remi Nichole Dionne-Smith

>> Noelle Joy Edwards

>> Sophie Keiko Higa

>> Tanner Lindsey Jones

>> Lata-‘I-Feletoa Naulu Kaho

>> Hunter Kobe Kwock

>> Hameti Malakai Mataele Latu Jr.

>> Maya Rae Lewis

>> Jonathan Izaiah Melgar

>> Antonio Reid Ortega

>> Dahlia Nayeli Roman

>> Jaylia Dreamy Roman

>> Emi Luna Shutter

>> Shai Kobe Smith

>> Lucky-Anuenue Tulalagalaga Tonga

>> Emi-Noelle Rin Willham Tanaka

