Vital Statistics: Dec. 13-19, 2024
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 13-19
>> Kekoa O Kalani Kukilakila Anderson-Holt and Hazelle Anne Esperon Mendoza
>> Toni Michelle Angulo and Eric Troy Van Dusen
>> Steven Bakovic and Kristie W. Yeung
>> Catherine Joy Basford and David Jeremy Kuntz
>> Sheyna Lei Salvacion Baysa and Eric Shane Lizama Acio
>> Susan Diane Beauchene and James Patrick Loughren
>> Hang Boge and Darla Jeanne Gilley
>> Nathan Thomas Bowen and Samantha Louise Garcia
>> Jorge Arquimedes Castro and Maria Khristina Perez Alvarez
>> Paul Richard Undan Castro and Stephanie De Leon Manalo
>> Monica Larea Chapa and Shantey Leah Makanalo‘a Makamai Manini
>> Darian Rae Collin and Case Alan Murphy
>> Ryan Kai Cordray and Iniki Umerehia Tania Manea
>> Amy Katherine DelTorchio and Peter Vann
>> Deborah Rhea Dominici and Eric O’Neil Rodgers
>> Dominique Chanel Olita Elento and Gavin Christopher Kamakani Shon
>> Kenneth Wells Eyre and Sarah Chapman Larson
>> Michael Shigeru Fujikawa and Marissa Shizuko Kometani
>> Jack Daniel Gillen and Melinda Allison Keim
>> Kyle Andrew Haydon and Karina Maribel Mendoza
>> Jesslyn Saguinsin Hinojosa and Ashley Aguilar Perez
>> Yamah Hood and Angelique Marie Harvin
>> Cody Max Judd and Alexa Alani Buttars
>> William Tapahoe Tavaha Kemp IV and Danielle Elyse Koki
>> Marcelo Boscaini Krunitzky and Micheli Daiane De Paula
>> Noelani Winona Ley and John Philip Damon
>> Samuel Steven Littlefield and Cherie-Noelle Kanilea Emi Kaanana
>> Haiwei Liu and Xinlong Li
>> Alyssa Christine Lozano and Stephan Andrew Jamora
>> Zaria Keylani McCants and Kevin Jayme Mendes
>> Jacob Brian Moncrief and Emily Paige Chase
>> Shigekazu Nagata and Yoriko Asada
>> Lacey Kaimilani Ogimoto-Kwock and Jovanie Alforque Tiempo
>> Mistie Dawn Pormier and Reid Rosei Shintaku
>> Ayumi Maya Ranucci and Jeffrey Adam Vautrin
>> Karlie Pualilia Yoshimi Sakamoto and Ryan Nathaniel Milosevich
>> Ariana Yael Shtulvarg and Jason Dean Antwone Staples
>> Mathew Daniel Sifuentes and Kaitlin Marie Fernlund
>> Kimberly Vanessa Smith and Lorenzo Thomas Howard
>> Billy Joe Steelman Jr. and Sabrina Salinas Archer
>> Benjamin Vartabedian and Swatilekha Saha
>> Kendra Leigh Veihdeffer and JaRon Michael Crawley
>> Rachel Nicole Young and Levi Anical Tandog
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 13-19
>> Levy Moana Himawari Akina
>> Kaden Jeffry Alpuerto
>> Cheyzan Hemakanaakeawemaikekainuikaea Kaito Antoque
>> Jedediah Maluhia Likeke Kana‘iokekai Ascencio
>> Tiani Ho‘ihoukealoha Cabral-Dias
>> Remi Nichole Dionne-Smith
>> Noelle Joy Edwards
>> Sophie Keiko Higa
>> Tanner Lindsey Jones
>> Lata-‘I-Feletoa Naulu Kaho
>> Hunter Kobe Kwock
>> Hameti Malakai Mataele Latu Jr.
>> Maya Rae Lewis
>> Jonathan Izaiah Melgar
>> Antonio Reid Ortega
>> Dahlia Nayeli Roman
>> Jaylia Dreamy Roman
>> Emi Luna Shutter
>> Shai Kobe Smith
>> Lucky-Anuenue Tulalagalaga Tonga
>> Emi-Noelle Rin Willham Tanaka