Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Top News

Bill Clinton released from hospital after having flu

By Aishvarya Kavi / New York Times

Today Last updated 9:34 a.m.

National news

JEENAH MOON / NEW YORK TIMES / NOV. 4 Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the DealBook Summit in New York last month. The former president was discharged today after being admitted to a hospital on Monday with a fever.

JEENAH MOON / NEW YORK TIMES / NOV. 4

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the DealBook Summit in New York last month. The former president was discharged today after being admitted to a hospital on Monday with a fever.

WASHINGTON — Former President Bill Clinton has been released from a hospital in the Washington area after being treated for the flu, an aide said today.

“He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care” that he received, Angel Ureña, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, said in a statement on social media.

Clinton, 78, was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on Monday afternoon after he developed a fever. The severity of his symptoms remained unclear.

Cases of the flu have risen in recent weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older people and those with heart disease are at increased risk of serious complications from the flu and are more likely to be hospitalized.

Clinton has a history of heart disease. He underwent quadruple coronary bypass surgery in 2004 and in 2010 had two stents inserted into a coronary artery. He has since adopted a vegan diet, favoring heart-healthy vegetables over meat and dairy products.

Clinton was last admitted to a hospital in 2021, in California, for a urological infection that developed into sepsis, a life-threatening condition, but it was not considered acute. He has continued to update the public about his health since leaving office in 2001. After his open-heart surgery in 2004, he briefly spoke on national television.

———

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2024 The New York Times Company

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide