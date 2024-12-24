Don Quijote Waipahu to close at end of the year

Don Quijote in Waipahu is closing for good at the end of the year, the owners have announced. The store’s last day will be Dec. 31.

Pan Pacific Retail Management Hawaii and Don Quijote Hawaii made the announcement in a news release, saying the store’s ground lease ends that day. The store at 94-144 Farrington Highway, however, will remain stocked through New Year’s Eve, and will still sell permitted firecrackers.

The store’s pharmacy will also remain open through New Year’s Eve. Customers can contact the pharmacy for assistance in transferring their prescriptions to other pharmacies.

“The store is grateful to the Waipahu community for their many years of support,” said Pan Pacific in a news release. “The store first opened its doors in Waipahu in 1995 as Daiei. The store was renamed to Don Quijote in 2006 when Pan Pacific International Holdings acquired Daiei.”

Two other Don Quijote stores remain open in Hawaii — one in Honolulu and one in Pearl City.

PPRM also operates Times Supermarkets, Big Save Markets, Marukai Hawaii, Tokyo Central Hawaii, DonPen Times, Fujioka’s Wine Times and Shima’s Market.

The company plans to open Hawaii’s first Don Don Donki in Kapolei in the first quarter of next year.