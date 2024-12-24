Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Kauai pedestrian, 25, critical after she is struck by car in Wailua

Kauai police say a 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Kuhio Highway on foot.

The incident happened at about 12:20 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, a 2016 Hyundai sedan traveling north on Kuhio near Wailua Golf Course struck the woman as she was crossing the highway.

The woman, who has no permanent address, was transported to Wilcox Medical Center with serious injuries and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver did not report any injuries.

Police closed Kuhio Highway in both directions for about two hours for a traffic investigation.

At this time, speed does not appear to be a factor, police said, and toxicology results are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses are urged to call Officer Henshaw at 808-241-1616. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300, at crimestopperskauai.org, or via the P3 Tips Mobile App.

