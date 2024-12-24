Latest Kilauea volcano eruption resumes after brief pause

Lava from Kilauea volcano resumed flowing into Halemaumau crater today after a dramatic early Monday morning eruption followed by a pause in the flow later that afternoon, according to Hawaiian Volcano Observatory officials.

“The eruption paused through the night and reactivated at several of the vents along the southwest of Halemaumau crater floor,” scientists said in an update today. “Eruptive activity remains confined to Halemaumau and the downdropped block within the caldera and may fluctuate in vigor over the coming days. No unusual activity has been noted along Kilauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.”

The latest eruption started within the summit caldera in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park at 2:20 a.m. Monday with the main active vent on the southwest side of the crater.

Lava flows covered 650 acres or about one quarter of the entire caldera floor, HVO said. “Large glowing bombs, pumice, and Pele’s hair were deposited downwind of Halemaumau during the peak of the eruption. Fountaining decreased abruptly at 3:30 p.m. yesterday and had ceased by 4 p.m.”

Around 8 a.m. today, a “low-level eruption of sluggish lava occurred” from several vents that were active on Monday.

“Fountains began increasing in vigor around 11:00 a.m., signaling the onset of a second episode of this eruption. Breakouts of red lava are also visible on the surface of the lava lake as it continues to circulate,” scientists said.

The eruption is occurring within a closed area of the park, but high levels of volcanic gas can have far-reaching effects down-wind, they said. Vog information can be found at https://vog.ivhhn.org.