Medical examiner says drug overdose killed Miske; ‘appears to be accidental’

By Dan Nakaso

Michael Miske

Honolulu crime boss Michael J. Miske Jr., 50, died of “Toxicity of fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl” in what appears to be an accidental death while Miske was being held in the Federal Detention Center awaiting sentencing, the Honolulu Department of the Medical Examiner said today.

The manner of Miske’s death “is still listed as pending,” the office said in a statement. “However, based on currently available information, the manner of death in this case appears to be accidental.”

Federal agents arrested Miske on July 15, 2020, and a federal jury found him guilty of racketeering conspiracy, murder, and 11 other felony charges on July 18.

Miske was scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 30 and faced mandatory life sentences on two charges.

